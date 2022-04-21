Madden NFL 22 Final Franchise Update Released

✖

Electronic Arts has released the final update for Madden NFL 22's Franchise mode. It seems the publisher is ending things on a high note, and players can expect to see a number of changes added to all versions of the game. Some highlights include changes to Bye Weeks, new scenarios, bug fixes, and more. It remains to be seen what impact these changes will have on the mode, and how fans will feel about the update now that it's live, but players can now check it out and see for themselves! Full patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:

Key Highlights:

New Scenarios added to Franchise

Increase to unlock percentage for Scouting

Additional Goals added for Franchise Staff

Franchise Updates:

Fixed a draft issue where users were unable to select a player on their turn for both solo and multiplayer Franchise leagues.

Scouting Tuning: The General Scouting portion of scouting now provides a 10% unlock of information for prospects Increased the Tier Bonus for scouts: Tier 1 Scouts 2% > 5% Tier 2 Scouts 5% > 15% Tier 3 Scotus 10% > 25%

Scenario Updates: X-Factor Hot Streak : The X-Factor Hot Streak scenario occurs when facing an X-Factor defender coming off a big game in the previous week. Depending on the position of the player, you will be tasked with slowing them down in different statistical categories and extinguishing the fire. To make matters more challenging, when this scenario occurs, the player will start the game with their X-Factor activated meaning you'll need to direct attention to them immediately or risk them wrecking your game early. But if you manage to keep them in check, you'll be able to earn rewards that can be anything from XP to temporary boosts as well as staff points. Team Turmoil : The Team Turmoil scenario emulates growing frustrations between a thriving offense and struggling defense. If you find yourself on a losing streak with one of the league's best offenses while also fielding one of the league's lowest ranking defenses, you may find yourself at a crossroads and having to answer questions about a divide in the locker room. This will provide your defense with the opportunity to step up and quell some of the frustrations in the locker room. But beware as another poor performance from the defense could send the whole team spiraling and looking for answers. Unstoppable Force : How do you stop the vaunted "Unstoppable Force?" That's what you'll be tasked with tackling when facing one of the league's best offenses coming off a strong performance in their previous game. Formulate a gameplan around creating constant pressure, stuffing the run, or creating turnovers and take that challenge into your game that week for the opportunity to provide your defense with a momentum boost moving forward. Weak Link : The Weak Link scenario fires when your team has made the playoffs despite fielding one of the league's worst defensive units. The media will question not only your ability to make a deep playoff run but also your ability to even win a playoff game. Similar to the Unstoppable Force scenario, you'll be tasked with how you need your defense to step up that week and based on the results of the game and their success, you have the opportunity to build momentum to help you make a Super Bowl run. Bye Week : We've updated our Bye Week scenario from text messages to modular cinematics with all new choices and impacts. During your bye week, you'll be asked how your team is handling the week off. You'll be posed with choices of taking a team bonding retreat to build team chemistry, self-scouting to identify weaknesses to correct coming out of the bye or continuing to grind through the week to help with the development of your players. Each choice comes with a different positive and negative effect and as the coach, it's on you to decide what your team needs and how to put them in the best position to succeed in the stretch run of the season.

Goal Updates: Added Score 30 Points or More Head Coach Goal Added Hold Opponent to Under 17 Points Head Coach Goal Added Score 2 Offensive Touchdowns Offensive Coordinator Goal Added Score 21 Points or More Offensive Coordinator Goal Added Get 2 Turnovers Defensive Coordinator Goal Added Allow 275 Pass Yards or Less Defensive Coordinator Goal



Some fans might be disappointed that Franchise mode won't be seeing any additional updates, but that's likely a result of EA gearing up for Madden NFL 23. Hard as it might be to believe, football season is just a few short months away, and fans will have a new game to keep them busy before too long!

Madden NFL 22 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you happy with these changes to Franchise mode? Are you still spending time with the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!