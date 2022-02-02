Madden Fans Blast New Washington Team Name

The NFL has officially announced that the Washington Football Team will be known as the Washington Commanders next season. The team was previously known as the Washington Redskins, but the NFL finally decided to abandon the controversial name back in 2020. For nearly two years, fans have been wondering what the team would be called, and now that the new name is here… well, a lot of people are unimpressed! In fact, a lot of Madden fans have been dunking on the name, and many have been comparing it to the type of default title given to relocation teams! Meanwhile, others have compared it to names in NFL Blitz, after Midway lost the NFL license.

At this time, EA has not announced when the name will officially be added to Madden. It’s possible the change could happen in an update for Madden NFL 22, or it might not happen until next season’s game. For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement, but it doesn’t seem like anyone is in a rush at the moment!

Keep reading to see what Madden fans are saying about the Washington Commanders name!

They definitely had time to do better!

Man, talk about a universal joke.

NFL Blitz deserved better.

More like Commanders of the Yard.

Maybe the NFL asked EA to name the team…

…or Madden players.

That one’s better than the Dolphins, at least.

Maybe “Washington Football Team” wasn’t so bad!