Madden NFL 23 Pre-Orders: Everything You Need To Know

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Earlier today, Electronic Arts revealed that Madden 23 will hit the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC on August 19th, 2022. What's more, the late, great John Madden will appear on the cover for the first time since 2000. Pre-orders for Madden 23 begin today, and a breakdown of the options and bonuses can be found right here.

Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition with throwback John Madden Football cover: Digital Only (All Platforms) – $99.99: Pre-order Digital Xbox / PlayStation

3-Day Early Access starting August 16, 2022

4600 Madden Points

Limited-time All-Madden Team Elite Player with pre-order by July 22, 2022

Dual Entitlement (free upgrade from PS4 to PS5 / Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S edition)

Exclusive Early Access Challenges in Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team from August 16 through August 18, 2022

Choice of 2 Elite Players (1 Offensive & 1 Defensive) in Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team

All Madden Gear to use in Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team and The Yard

Madden Strategy Item in Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team

Madden NFL 23 Standard Edition: PS5 and Xbox Series X edition with Oakland Raiders Coach John Madden cover – $69.99 / PS4 and Xbox One edition with John Madden Broadcaster cover – $59.99: Pre-order Digital Xbox / PlayStation/ Amazon (Physical)

Choice of 2 Elite Players (1 Offensive & 1 Defensive) in Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team

All Madden Gear to use in Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team and The Yard

Madden Strategy Item in Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team

Note that one of the big new additions to Madden this year is the FieldSENSE Gameplay system, which "equips players with more control at all positions in every mode. FieldSENSE leverages animation branching technology and a suite of new user control mechanics for a seamless gameplay flow with authentic results on every play". Given the technological limitations of older systems, this feature will only be available PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Madden NFL 23. You can take a peek at FieldSENSE in the Madden NFL 23 trailer.

"Coach Madden lived and breathed football and his commitment to authenticity is at the heart of EA Sports," said EA's Executive Producer of Madden NFL Gameplay Aaron McHardy in an accompanying press release today. "Coach Madden had a vision for the most realistic 11v11 football simulation possible and with FieldSense the game is more authentic this year and beyond. We can't wait for our fans to feel the control they have in Madden NFL 23, the new features we built with FieldSense put the power in their hands to make big plays all over the field."