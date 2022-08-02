Madden NFL 23 Developers Ensure a Highly-Polished Game at Release

The developers at Electronic Arts working on Madden NFL 23 have ensured fans that this year's edition of the annualized football sim will be more polished out of the gate than past installments. In recent years, the quality of Madden has taken somewhat of a dip, especially at release. And while some of this could surely be attributed to new development circumstances that have come about in the wake of the pandemic, EA is now looking to get off on the right foot with Madden NFL 23.

In a recent interview with IGN, the dev team at EA Tiburon working on Madden 23 talked more about their focus with this year's game. Not only was it said that a better game at launch is one of the team's goals, but it was also stressed that the developers feel confident that they have met this goal, at least within reason.

"We are very confident that our game for Madden 23 is going to be the most polished version of Madden that we've had in a long time," senior producer Clint Oldenburg said of the upcoming release. "What I'm not going to say is it's going to be perfect, but I am going to say that the team is still striving to reach perfection, as hard as that may be to reach. That is what our goal is. Polish is our top priority, and we know that we cannot reach our goals if our players believe that our game is a buggy experience."

Personally speaking, I got an extensive look at Madden NFL 23 earlier this year and heard the same things from the game's developers. Not only did they mention that a larger focus on polish was important this year, but the game itself (based on my own playtime) seemed to be of a high quality. It obviously remains to be seen if this will extend into the final product, but there definitely seems to be a reason to have high hopes this year.

Madden NFL 23 is set to launch later this month on August 15. The game will be available to play on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms.