Madden NFL 23 Stats Reveal Most Popular Teams and Players

Madden NFL 23 has been out for close to a month now which has given players plenty of time to gravitate towards different teams and players, and while people may prefer to play just as their favorites, some popular picks have naturally pulled ahead of other options. Electronic Arts looked at what players had been picking, and this week, the publisher put out an infographic showing the most popular teams and players of various positions with some clear favorites standing out.

The tweet below from the Twitter account for the Madden NFL games shows just how dominant one team – the Buffalo Bills – has been in Madden NFL 23 since the game's release. The Bills were easily the top team within the first month that the game's been out with the other teams behind them listed as the Chargers, Bengals, Cowboys, and the Rams in that order.

Interestingly enough, the Bills' top matchups did not reflect the same list of teams shown in the popularity rankings. The top competitors against the Bills were the Rams, Chargers, Buccaneers, Dolphins and Cowboys in that order.

Aside from the teams themselves, the Bills enjoyed a pretty decisive level of representation in the lists of the top players in different positions. Quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, linebacker Von Miller, and cornerback Tre'Davious White all dominated different metrics. The only category the Bills didn't claim the No. 1 spot in was the list of top ball carriers.

In a shared announcement, EA also said that more people had been playing games in Madden NFL 23 after launch than they did after Madden NFL 22 released last year. Our review of the game praised improvements Madden NFL 23 made over its predecessors while acknowledging that the game still wasn't anything game-changing for the series.

"There's nothing revolutionary about Madden NFL 23, but it's a lot more enjoyable than Madden entries of the last few years," an excerpt from our review said. "A pivot toward simplicity in all facets of the game represents something of a return to form for the franchise, introducing building blocks that can hopefully help foster continued improvement for years to come."