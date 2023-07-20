Madden NFL 24 Reveals Running Back Ratings, Third 99 Club Member

Madden NFL 24 is continuing its week-long ratings reveals event. Yesterday, the developers revealed that Aaron Donald has joined the 99 Club for the seventh time in a row, and the day before that they announced that Justin Jefferson is the only wideout in the exclusive squad. Now, the Madden NFL 24 team has revealed the ratings for both the running backs and offensive linemen, and surprisingly, the only person to make the 99 Club is an offensive guard, which is the first time that position group has had someone make the Club since 2003.

Dallas Cowboys fans will be happy to hear that Zack Martin is the player who's received the elusive 99 overall. It makes sense when you consider how dominant the Cowboys' line has been over the last few years, but is still noteworthy because of how rare it is for an interior lineman to make it. Just behind Martin are Lane Johnson (Philadelphia Eagles) and Trent Williams (San Franciso 49ers) at 98 overall. Next up is a host of players all rated in the low to mid-90s.

The running back position is a little lacking in terms of top-end players, but it does have several players that are worth a look if you want to run a more smashmouth offense. Nick Chubb from the Cleveland Browns leads the way at 97 overall, with Christian McCaffery (San Franciso 49ers) and Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas Raiders) just behind at 96 and 95, respectively. The only other players to be rated above 90 are Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry at 94 and New York Giants' Saquon Barkley at 93. The top-ranked rookie running back is Bijan Robinson at 81, but taking him from the Atlanta Falcons in your Franchise mode will be very difficult.

All that's left for Madden NFL 24 to reveal are quarterbacks, middle linebackers, tight ends, cornerbacks, punters, and kickers. We'll likely see tight ends and cornerbacks tomorrow, ending with quarterbacks and middle linebackers. The kicking positions will also be thrown in there at some point, though they likely won't have their own day. Either way, we're already at three 99 Club members in three days. Last year there were only four players in the Club, so it'll be fun to see if Madden NFL 24 can pass that.