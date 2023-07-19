Madden NFL 24 First Defensive 99 Club Member Sets Record for Most Consecutive Appearances

All week long, Madden NFL 24 is revealing the ratings for players at various positions. The week kicked off with wide receivers and safeties, and today EA is sticking with the defensive side of the ball to give us defensive linemen and outside linebackers. Included in this group is the second announced member of the elusive 99 Club, and this time it’s a player who’s been in the Club before. In fact, Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald has been rated 99 overall seven seasons in a row, making him the record holder for most consecutive appearances.

Donald has long been one of the most dominant players in the NFL, so it’s not much of a surprise to see him in the 99 Club yet again. Sure, his numbers might’ve been down last year because he missed time with injury and the Rams were surprisingly bad, but he’s still among the most disruptive players in the game. Unlike last year when Cleveland Brown end Myles Garrett joined him in the 99 Club, Donald is the only player from this position group to make it. That said, Garrett is just behind him at 98 overall, with Nick Bosa (San Franciso 49ers), Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys), and Von Miller (Buffalo Bills) next off the line.

As far as edge rushers from the linebacker position, your best option is T.J. Watt from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Behind him are Joey Bosa (Los Angeles Chargers), Haason Reddick (Philadelphia Eagles), and Matthew Judon (New England Patriots). Finally, at defensive tackle, your go-to guy is going to be Chris Jones from the Kansas City Chiefs, with Dexter Lawerence II (New York Giants), Quinnen Williams (New York Jets), and Jonathan Allen (Washington Commanders) coming in just behind him.

EA hasn’t said which position group will be next, but it would make sense if tomorrow is offensive line day in Madden NFL 24. Another position group might join them, but that seems like the smart bet after putting the focus on edge rushers today. Last season, there was one 99 Club member from the offensive line in Trent Williams, so it’ll be fun to see if he makes it again or if someone else passes him to join Donald and yesterday’s new member Justin Jefferson.