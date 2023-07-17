Madden NFL 24 Reveals First Member of the 99 Club

Today marks the first day of Madden NFL 24‘s ranking reveals. EA is starting with wide receivers and safeties, which means we already know the first member of the 99 Club. Minnesota Vikings fans will be very happy to hear that Justin Jefferson is the first Madden NFL 24 player confirmed to be rated 99 overall to start the series, which makes sense when you consider how dominant he’s been since entering the league a few years ago. Of course, Jefferson’s ranking is just the start of the reveals today.

While Jefferson leads the WR position group in Madden NFL 24, he’s far from the only high-rated player. Joining him in the top five receiver rankings are Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins), Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders), Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams), and Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills). Adams was previously in the 99 Club, so seeing him drop slightly is one of the bigger reveals with this drop. If you’re looking for upside potential in your Franchise save, the top rookie is Seattle Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, followed by Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens) and Jordan Addison (Vikings).

https://twitter.com/EAMaddenNFL/status/1680977339717496833?s=20

On the other side of the ball, the safety position group is led by 95 overall Derwin James Jr. who plays for the Los Angeles Chargers. Just behind him are Minkah Fitzpatrick (Pittsburgh Steelers), Justin Simmons (Denver Broncos), Kevin Byard (Tennessee Titans), and Jessie Bates III (Atlanta Falcons). Again, if you’re hoping to get some young blood into your squad, look no further than 75 overall Brian Branch who plies his trade for the Detroit Lions. Washington Commander Jartavius Martin is just behind him if you can’t get Detroit to make the trade.

Of course, this is just the beginning of ratings for Madden NFL 24. EA is dropping new position groups every day and will likely do the same with members of the 99 Club. As a reminder, last year the exclusive club only had four members: Aaron Donald, Davante Adams, Myles Garrett, and Trent Williams. We’ll likely see at least that many players this season, though if EA Sports stretches the reveals over the entire week, we might actually see five. That said, last year was very offensive and defensive line focused, so you never know exactly how many players from each position group are going to get the highest rating out of the gate.