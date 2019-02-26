‘Death Stranding’s’ Mads Mikkelsen As ‘The Witcher’s’ Geralt Is a Perfect Match In This Fan Art

Though seeing progress shots of Henry Cavill’s workout regime to transform himself into Geralt of Rivia himself in the upcoming The Witcher Netflix series is making a lot of heads previously resistant to the casting choice turn, it’s still interesting to see what could have been. With Mads Mikkelsen‘s magnifient role in Netflix’s Polar, to see the actor in a different sort of role has us excited.

One artist decided to transform the Death Stranding actor into Geralt himself and between the battle-worn look of his scars, to that haunting thousand yard stare, this fan art has absolutely nailed what many were hoping to see in the upcoming show:

The eight-episode series doesn’t have a release date yet, though we do know that the upcoming adventure is slated for a 2019 release. With the team already on their second location, it looks like the production hasn’t run into any major roadblocks lately.

With a tagline of “The Witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” we can’t help but to be completely excited for what this team has in store. Fans are even warming up to the idea of Cavill as Geralt himself following some recent images of his training regime to get ready.

Thoughts on the current casting choices versus the incredible fan art above? Any casting choices that you would have preferred to have chosen different actors?