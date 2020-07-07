Mafia: Definitive Edition Delayed, New Teaser Trailer Revealed

✖

Mafia: Definitive Edition, the upcoming remake of Mafia for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, has a new release date. Today, 2K Games announced the game has been delayed. Rather than release the game worldwide on August 28, the highly-anticipated remake built from the ground-up will now drop on September 25. According to an official statement that accompanied the news, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the game's development, and rather than compromise on certain elements of the game to get it out the door on August 28, 2K has decided to delay the title to the following month.

"Mafia: Definitive Edition will now release worldwide on September 25. Though we’d originally planned to release the game one month earlier on August 28, finalizing everything in time for that launch date has become increasingly challenging due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, and the last thing we want to do is compromise the quality of the experience," reads the statement.

"From the beginning, this has been a passion project for us," continues 2K. "Many of our developers helped create the original Mafia, and all of us are committed to crafting an updated experience worthy of that timeless classic. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we make Mafia: Definitive Edition the very best it can be for all of our fans worldwide."

To make up for the disappointing news, 2K also revealed that players will get their first look at extended gameplay of the title on July 22. In other words, in about two weeks we will get our first proper look at the remake. In the meanwhile, below you can enjoy a brief 11-second teaser trailer:

Join us Wednesday, July 22 for the extended gameplay reveal of Mafia: Definitive Edition with insights from @Hangar13Games President Haden Blackman. Learn more: https://t.co/gWg5gZpSDn pic.twitter.com/aaRbIuYyUy — Mafia: Trilogy (@mafiagame) July 7, 2020

"We want to express our heartfelt thanks to you for watching our narrative trailer, playing the Definitive Editions of Mafia II and III, and supporting us as we continue building the definitive organized crime saga. We look forward to showing you more on July 22," concludes the statement."

