Magic: Legends Details Its Equipment and Cosmetics System

Perfect World Entertainment has released another look at Magic: Legends ahead of its open beta debut. The new video offers an overview of the game's equipment system, which didn't exist in the game's alpha build. Responding to feedback from players, Cryptic Studios added equipment into the game. There are no weapons -- spell-slinging Planeswalkers have little need for metal arms -- but players can equip themselves with armor and accessories to boost their stats. To circumvent the typical action RPG slowdown brought on by loot management, Cryptic Studios developed a system where duplicate items won't pile up in your inventory until you have a chance to sell them in a town. Instead, they will unlock new abilities for the first version of the item you picked up.

The items follow a rarity scheme mimicking the one found in Magic: The Gathering tabletop booster packs, with players finding common, uncommon, rare, and mythic rare gear. These items also unlock cosmetic options that are customizable independently from maximizing their statistical boosts. You can watch the video below.

Perfect World Entertainment announced Magic: Legends last year. The game tasks players with exploring various planes of Magic: The Gathering's Multiverse, including Dominaria, Innistrad, and Zendikar.

Here's a synopsis for the game from its official website: "Ancient forces move in the darkness and it's up to you to walk the planes of the Magic Multiverse, and gather the power needed to fight this evil. Choose your path through diverse planes, collect unique spells to create powerful spell hands, and control the chaos of battle as you fight to save the Multiverse from its greatest threat yet. Rise to the challenge and save the Multiverse from its greatest threat yet. Harness the power of five different classes – but don't worry about picking just one. You can switch between all five as you play. You'll need to cross diverse planes and regions to save the Magic Multiverse, but how you weave your path is up to you. Make fast, tactical decisions on the battlefield in real-time combat. Strategically build a deck of spells from your spell library, which will be drawn at random as you fight. Discover and cast a myriad of spells and collect spell fragments to make them more powerful. Craft your deck to match your desired playstyle. Embark on your journey solo or in a group, traversing the planes alone or with up to two other Planeswalkers."

What do you think of the equipment system in Magic: Legends? Will you be signing up for the beta? Let us know how you feel in the comments.