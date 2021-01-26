Magic: Legends Announces Open Beta Launch Date

✖

Magic: Legends is getting ready to enter open beta on PC on March 23rd. Magic: Legends is the upcoming massively multiplay action RPG developed by Cryptic Studios for Perfect World Entertainment. The game is based on Wizards of the Coast's iconic collectible card game Magic: The Gathering, allowing players to become a Planeswalker to summon monsters and cast spells. Players build a deck of cards to power their skills and abilities, drawing on Magic's five colors. Magic: Legends has thus far revealed two of its five Planeswalkers classes: the red mana Geomancer draws on earth's power and summons goblins and elements, while the blue mana Mind Mage is all about manipulating foes with psychic abilities.

Magic: Legends also released a new "Deckbuiling 101" developer walkthrough that shows how putting together your character's deck works in the game. You can take a look below:

Perfect World Entertainment announced Magic: Legends last year. The game sees players exploring areas from various planes of Magic: The Gathering's Multiverse, including Dominaria, Innistrad, and Zendikar.

Here's a synopsis for the game from its official website: "Ancient forces move in the darkness and it's up to you to walk the planes of the Magic Multiverse, and gather the power needed to fight this evil. Choose your path through diverse planes, collect unique spells to create powerful spell hands, and control the chaos of battle as you fight to save the Multiverse from its greatest threat yet. Rise to the challenge and save the Multiverse from its greatest threat yet. Harness the power of five different classes – but don't worry about picking just one. You can switch between all five as you play. You'll need to cross diverse planes and regions to save the Magic Multiverse, but how you weave your path is up to you. Make fast, tactical decisions on the battlefield in real-time combat. Strategically build a deck of spells from your spell library, which will be drawn at random as you fight. Discover and cast a myriad of spells and collect spell fragments to make them more powerful. Craft your deck to match your desired playstyle. Embark on your journey solo or in a group, traversing the planes alone or with up to two other Planeswalkers."

What do you think of the gameplay walkthrough for Magic: Legends? Will you be signing up for the beta? Let us know how you feel in the comments.