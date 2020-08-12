Magic: Legends Reveals Necromancer Class

✖

Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios on Wednesday officially announced that the Necromancer is one of five starting Planeswalker classes that will be available for Magic: Legends players to choose from at launch. The Necromancer is the embodiment of the themes of black mana in the Magic: the Gathering color wheel. According to a press release, players who select the Necromancer class will continuously be balancing life and death as they summon creatures and then sacrifice them for benefits while whittling down opponents over time. Key Necromancer abilities include Grim Siphon, a mid-range lashing attack that drains life from opponents over time. There's also Grave Upheaval, a damage-dealing secondary ability that targets opponents and summons two skeletons. Finally, Soul Wither is a utility ability that applies the slow condition and damage over time effects to nearby enemies.

"The best Necromancers will walk a razor-fine edge between tremendous gain and devastating loss. Players can spend their own life force to summon powerful creatures, while saving just enough health to siphon life away from foes and friendly units alike as their undead army grows ever stronger."

In a blog post on the game's website, the designers describe the Necromancer as "a mid-range damage dealer who manipulates the forces of life and death through their summoned creatures and foes to great effect. They masterfully obliterate enemies through strategic power play involving the life forces around them. They are equally capable solo or in a party and can be customized to devastating effect via the Loadout and Deckbuilding features."

The Necromancer is one of five playable classes announced of Magic: Legends, with each representing one of the five colors of Magic's color wheel. The others include the Geomancer, representing the destructive power of red mana, the Mind Mage, epitomizing the cerebral abilities of blue mana, the Beastcaller, representing green mana's attunement with nature, and the Sanctifier, personifying white mana's healing abilities. i

Magic: Legends is an upcoming free-to-play online action RPG, developed by Cryptic Studios, published by Perfect World Entertainment and based on Magic: The Gathering. In Magic: Legends, players take on the role of Planeswalkers, powerful spellcasters who travel between worlds. Ancient forces move in the darkness, requiring adventurers to traverse various planes of the Magic: The Gathering Multiverse and gather the power needed to fight this evil. Players will choose their path through these diverse planes while collecting and upgrading a multitude of unique spells to create a powerful spell library. They can then use these spells to control the chaos of battle as they fight to save the Multiverse from its greatest threat yet. Magic: Legends launches on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 in 2021.

