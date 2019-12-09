New Magic: The Gathering Game ManaStrike Announced

Magic: The Gathering is making its way to mobile gaming platforms in a new form. Netmarble Corp. has revealed details about Magic: ManaStrike, its first-ever Magic: The Gathering game, developed under license by the Netmarble Monster studio. Magic: ManaStrike is described as “a mobile synchronous combat game that brings fan-favorite spells, and characters, such as Chandra Nalaar, Jace Beleren and more – to life in an all-new genre. Easy to play but hard to master, Magic: ManaStrike offers simple, tactical, and strategic gameplay through its user-friendly interface. Gameplay spotlights many customized strategies between opponents in intense Player vs. Player (PvP) matches. Players can experience Magic: The Gathering‘s vast universe of original spells and characters presented with amazing visuals in high-quality 3D, all in the palm of their hand.”

“Working with Wizards of the Coast on Magic: ManaStrike was great, and we are proud of the experiences we built together to bring the brand to a whole new genre of gameplay,” said Seungwon Lee, Chief Global Officer of Netmarble. “More details on Magic: ManaStrike will be shared soon. We want to assure fans our game acts as a fresh new addition to Magic: The Gathering, and we are eager to introduce what makes Magic: The Gathering special to even more players.”

The game is said to begin with a tutorial walking players through the game’s early stages. Players then choose a preconstructed deck made up of cards from one of the five colors of Magic: White, Blue, Black, Red or Green. Players will then face off against live opponents, collecting new cards and enhancing their units of Magic: The Gathering creatures as they progress.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Netmarble to bring Magic: ManaStrike to mobile gaming fans around the world,” said Eugene Evans, VP, Business Development, Wizards of the Coast. “We were drawn by Netmarble’s reputation as a global leader in mobile games and its known passion for putting a unique twist on the genre. As a new Magic-inspired experience, Magic: ManaStrike is an action-packed way to discover the Magic multiverse, and we can’t wait to welcome new players to the community.”

More details, including the first look at gameplay, for Magic: ManaStrike will be revealed during the G-Star tradeshow in Busan, South Korea taking place November 14th through November 17th.

What do you think of Magic: ManaStrike? Excited to give a try? Let us know what you think in the comments section.