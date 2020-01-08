Magic: The Gathering MMO Magic: Legends Announced

Magic: Legends, an entirely new massively multiplayer online action role-playing game, was announced tonight during The Game Awards. While details are light, the cinematic teaser trailer is a tantalizing taste of things to come with various spells and creatures shown off throughout. The game, from Perfect World Entertainment, Cryptic Studios, and Wizards of the Coast is set to release in 2020.

More specifically, the game is apparently coming to PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 next year. The official website allows folks to sign up for the game’s beta and notes that the new MMO ARPG comes from the creators of Neverwinter, another popular RPG. That’s about the extent of details for now, and none of the environments from the teaser trailer appear specific enough to speculate about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just announced here at #TheGameAwards, Magic: Legends, an all-new ARPG from the creators of Neverwinter! @BeAMagicLegend starting in 2020 on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4! #MagicLegends ⚔️ Check out the reveal trailer here: https://t.co/SzpIanQ0yc — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 13, 2019

What do you think about the Magic: Legends announcement? Are you excited to play an MMO in the world of Magic: The Gathering? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how the developers describe Magic: Legends in all the promo material released so far:

“A thrilling MMO Action RPG set across the iconic planes of Magic: The Gathering! In Magic: Legends, become immersed in the acclaimed fictional Magic multiverse as a powerful, spell-wielding Planeswalker.”

Given that Magic: Legends has only just been announced, there is no revealed release date as of yet. The game appears to be from Perfect World Entertainment, Cryptic Studios, and Wizards of the Coast. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Magic: The Gathering right here.