Magic: The Gathering Reveals First Strixhaven Spoilers and Info

With Kaldheim Standard now in full swing, Wizards of the Coast is looking ahead with its first preview from Strixhaven: School of Mages. The upcoming Magic: The Gathering set introduces the multiverse's premier magical school where students can learn to wield powerful spells with skill. The school is split up into five colleges (yes, like Hogwarts houses), each connected to a combination of two of Magic's colors. As part of the reveal stream, Wizards of the Coast introduced all five colleges -- Lorehold, Prismari, Quandrix, Silverquill, and Witherbloom -- with a look at the Command cycle of cards, one for each of the Strixhaven colleges.

Wizards of the Coast also revealed the Mystical Archive, a collection of 63 powerful cards from Magic: The Gathering's history included in Strixhaven: School of Mages boosters. The company also revealed the Strixhaven colleges would be the themes for this year's Commander decks. Keep reading to see the previews for Strixhaven: School of Mages.

Are you excited about Strixhaven: School of Mages? Let us know in the comments section. More previews of Strixhaven: School of Mages will be revealed in March. The set releases in stores and Magic: The Gathering Arena and Magic: The Gathering Online in April.