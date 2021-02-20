Magic: The Gathering Reveals First Strixhaven Spoilers and Info
With Kaldheim Standard now in full swing, Wizards of the Coast is looking ahead with its first preview from Strixhaven: School of Mages. The upcoming Magic: The Gathering set introduces the multiverse's premier magical school where students can learn to wield powerful spells with skill. The school is split up into five colleges (yes, like Hogwarts houses), each connected to a combination of two of Magic's colors. As part of the reveal stream, Wizards of the Coast introduced all five colleges -- Lorehold, Prismari, Quandrix, Silverquill, and Witherbloom -- with a look at the Command cycle of cards, one for each of the Strixhaven colleges.
Wizards of the Coast also revealed the Mystical Archive, a collection of 63 powerful cards from Magic: The Gathering's history included in Strixhaven: School of Mages boosters. The company also revealed the Strixhaven colleges would be the themes for this year's Commander decks. Keep reading to see the previews for Strixhaven: School of Mages.
Are you excited about Strixhaven: School of Mages? Let us know in the comments section. More previews of Strixhaven: School of Mages will be revealed in March. The set releases in stores and Magic: The Gathering Arena and Magic: The Gathering Online in April.
Lorehold
Lorehold is the Red-White college. Wizards of the Coast describes Loreholds as "diligent researchers and daring adventurers." Some of them spend all of their time passionately studying old scrolls or communing with spirits. Others go out into the world to rescue new historical treasures from ancient ruins. The college's motto is "leave no stone unturned.
Prismari
The Prismari motto is "express yourself with the elements." As the Red-Blue college, it should come as no surprise to veteran Magic players that Prismari Command offers both direct damage and card draw.
Quandrix
Quandrixes are mathematician-mages. The college's motto is "math is magic," and students who attend it see the depth inherent in the multiverse's mathematical principles. Quandrix is Strixhaven's Blue-Green college.
Silverquill
Strixhaven's Black-White college, Silverquill, operates by the motto "sharp style, sharper wit." Silverquills express themselves through the magic of language as well as with impeccable fashion.
Witherbloom
Wizards of the Coast describes Witherblooms as "goth bio majors" with the motto "get your hands dirty." Members of the Black-Green college have no qualms about using the magic of life to alter a being, for good or ill, and spend a lot of time with zombies.
Mystical Archive
Any mystical college needs its library, and Strixhaven is no exception. The school has access to some ancient spells and they'll appear in the set as Mystical Archive cards, reprints of older Magic: The Gathering spells with new art and border treatments.
A card being part of the Mystical Archive does not effect its legality in constructed format. Players can find one of the 63 Mystical Archive cards in each Strixhaven Draft Booster and Set Booster, and at least three in each Collector Booster.
Commander 2021
Strixhaven's colleges will also form the basis for this year's Commander decks. The upcoming decks are:
- Silverquill Statement
- Prismari Performance
- Witherbloom Witchcraft
- Lorehold Legacies
- Quantum Quandrix
Wizards of the Coast promises to reveal more details on the decks in March.