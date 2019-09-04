Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Adamant Mechanic in Throne of Eldraine

Magic: The Gathering‘s next set, Throne of Eldraine, is just a month away from release. Today, Wizards of the Coast unveiled the new mechanics being introduced with the set, including the adamant mechanic.

The world of Eldraine is split up into five courts, each dedicated to a virtue related to one of Magic’s five colors. Those virtues (and their presumed color counterpart) are loyalty (white), knowledge (blue), persistence (black), courage (red), and strength (green). By showing dedication to one of these virtues by relying more on its color of mana to cast spells, a player can increase the power and efficiency of their spells.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For example, a creature like Embereth Paladin costs four mana to play and enters the battlefield as a 4/1 with haste. The Human Knight creature only requires one red mana to cast, but if you meet the adamant requirement by using at least three red mana he also enters the battlefield with a +1/+1 counter.

Adamant can be used to boost instants and sorceries as well. The sorcery Silverflame Ritual coasts four mana to cast, requiring one white, and puts a +1 /+1 counter on each creature you control. Meet the adamant requirement of three or more white mana and it also grants all of your creatures vigilance until the end of turn.

There will also some instances where achieving adamant will replace a card’s effects. For example, Slaying Fire deals 3 damage to any target, but if you use at least three red mana to cast it you replace that effect with dealing 4 damage.

Throne of Eldraine will also introduce the new “adventure” mechanic to the game. “One of the really cool new mechanics in this set is called adventure,” Gavin Verhey, Senior Magic Product Architect, explained in an interview. “This represents how the various knights and characters of the world go out on… well, adventures! You can tell which cards are adventures from their very unique frame that looks a bit like a storybook. You can always play a card for it’s normal mana cost, in the top right… Or if it’s in your hand, you can pay the adventure cost and send it away on an adventure! It’ll do the effect in the adventure textbox, you’ll exile the card, and then you can still cast it later on. It’s a great way to get extra value out of each and every one of your adventure cards!”

What do you think fo the new adamant mechanic? Let us know in the comments. Throne of Eldraine goes on sale on October 4th.