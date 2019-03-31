‘Magic: The Gathering – War of the Spark’ Trailer Released

The War of the Spark is about to begin. Today at PAX East, Wizards of the Coast revealed the trailer for its next Magic: The Gathering set and story, War of the Spark. In War of the Spark, “Nicol Bolas controls Ravnica. With Liliana Vess under his devious contract, the dragon god’s army of Eternals run free and the guilds have descended into chaos. But Liliana is ready to take back control of her own destiny. Now only the combined power of the Planeswalkers stands between Bolas and the ultimate power he craves.” You can watch the full trailer, complete with Linkin Park cover song, above.

War of the Spark focuses on the Planeswalkers of the Magic multiverse. The new set features 36 Planeswalker cards and Wizards of the Coasts promises “a story experience unlike anything Magic fans have played before. The multiverse is at stake. Will you join the fight?”

Magic: The Gathering – War of the Spark goes on sale May 3rd, but fans can get the full story before then. The Magic: The Gathering novel Ravnica: War of the Spark goes on sale April 23rd. The novel is written by Greg Weisman, the co-creator of the DC Comics animated series Young Justice. Here’s the novel’s synopsis:

“Experience the first official adventure in Magic: The Gathering‘s multiverse in nearly a decade as the ultimate battle begins on Ravnica.

Teyo Verada wants nothing more than to be a shieldmage, wielding arcane energies to protect his people from his world’s vicious diamondstorms. When he’s buried alive in the aftermath of his first real tempest, the young mage’s life is about to end before it can truly begin—until it doesn’t. In a flash, a power he didn’t know he had whisks him away from his home, to a world of stone, glass, and wonder: Ravnica. Teyo is a Planeswalker, one of many to be called to the world-spanning city—all lured by Nicol Bolas, the Elder Dragon. Bolas lays siege to the city of Ravnica, hungry for the ultimate prize: godhood itself. His unparalleled magic and unstoppable army appear poised to bring the city to utter ruin.

Among those who stand in the way of Bolas’s terrifying machinations are the Gatewatch, Planeswalkers sworn to defeat evil, no matter where it’s found. But as they work to unite the other mages and mount a defense of the city and its people, the terrifying truth of Bolas’s plan becomes clear. The Elder Dragon has prepared a trap to ensnare the most powerful mages from across the Multiverse—and it’s too late to escape.

As forces great and small converge on the city and the battle rages, the stakes could not be higher. If the Gatewatch falters and the Planeswalkers fail, the curtain will fall on the age of heroes—and rise on the infinite reign of Nicol Bolas.”

War of the Spark previews start rolling out this weekend at the Mythic Invitational tournament taking place at PAX East. The previews will take a new form, being released as “scenes” that connect and unveil more of the story of War of the Spark.

