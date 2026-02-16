Nintendo Switch 2 Rumor Leaks Reveal of New 3D Mario Game

A new Nintendo Switch 2 rumor has potentially leaked the reveal of a new 3D Mario game. It has been almost a decade since the release of the last proper 3D Mario game. This game is obviously Super Mario Odyssey. Suffice to say, it has been a long wait for Nintendo fans for a follow-up. And there remains no word of the next game, suggesting the wait for its release is still far from over. The wait for the reveal may be coming to an end soon, though.

The new rumor comes from Nash Weedle, a fairly reliable source when it comes to Nintendo. For example, the same source revealed that a new Donkey Kong game was going to be revealed at the first Switch 2 Nintendo Direct, which indeed happened. According to Nash Weedle, a new Nintendo Direct is slated to potentially happen this week, and at this Direct, a new 3D Mario game will be revealed. This is, of course, presuming the Nintendo Direct isn’t delayed, which often happens for various reasons.

New 3D Mario Game Releasing This Year

As you may remember, the turnaround between reveal and release for Super Mario Odyssey was pretty quick. It was revealed on October 20, 2016, and then released on October 27, 2017. In other words, it was revealed and released in almost exactly one year, so it’s reasonable to think that if a new 3D Mario game is revealed for Switch 2 this week, it could release for the console this holiday season. After all, a new 3D Mario game doesn’t need much marketing. As long as it’s as good as previous games, which almost certainly will be, it will sell like hot cakes, and sell units of the console as well.

All of that said, and as always, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is all the information here from an unofficial rumor, but it is also subject to change that could render the information, if accurate to begin with, as inaccurate over time. At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not addressed the rumor. It seldom addresses rumors, so we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

