Man of Medan Devs Tease Possible Release Date Announcement

Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games announced a new anthology series last year during Gamescom, with the first installment set to arrive in 2019. Since then, we have had a couple of looks at The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, but not much else. The devs themselves recently revealed why they decided to go with a new series instead of creating a sequel to the popular PS4 title Until Dawn, which you can read all about right here. That said, the folks over at Supermassive recently took to Twitter to tease “something is coming,” and it will be arriving rather soon.

In fact, the “something” that is arriving soon will be dropping on Tuesday, May 21st, and it just might be what fans have been wanting to know for months – when is the game going to be released? Of course, we will have to wait until tomorrow to find out if it is the release date that the devs will be revealing, but one can only hope that is the case.

Something is coming! Look out for our announcement on Tuesday. #ManofMedan pic.twitter.com/fnln1g23FV — Supermassive Games (@SuperMGames) May 18, 2019

As stated above, Man of Medan will be the first entry in the upcoming Dark Pictures Anthology. It will feature four different protagonists that players will be able to take control of, and the title will be “bringing supernatural horror on board a ghost-ship adrift in the South Pacific.”

When it was announced, Supermassive executive producer Pete Samuels mentioned how they have quite a few ideas in mind when it comes to the overall anthology. “Each game in the series will feature a brand new story, setting, and characters,” Samuels said. “The Anthology format gives us the opportunity to tap into a variety of horror sub-genres. We’ve identified 39 that we’d love to represent in the Anthology, but that would take some time!”

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan is set to arrive at some point in 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. If we are lucky, tomorrow’s “something” that is set to arrive will be the much-requested launch date for the title.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe that we will actually be learning the release date for the first installment in The Dark Pictures Anthology tomorrow? If not, what do you think Supermassive has planned for fans?