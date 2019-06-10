Maneater Is The Jaws Game You’ve Always Wanted

Maneater is basically a Jaws meets Grand Theft Auto action-role playing game where you play as a pissed off hungry shark on a revenge quest. Sounds amazing, right? Well that’s because it is. It’s basically a spiritual successor to Jaws Unleashed, and today during E3 2019, developer Tripwire Interactive revealed a brand-new trailer for the game. As you can see in the trailer above, the game isn’t going for a serious vibe, but rather will be more lighthearted, and that’s for the better. It’s a game about leveling up a massive, killer shark that gains experience by eating drunk springbreakers. It should be a bit weird.

In the game you play as large Bull Shark who has to survive the shark infested waters of the Gulf Coast? And how do you do this? By eating everything in sight until you’re the apex predator. You’re also on a quest of revenge. Why? Because you’re looking for the human who slaughtered your mother when you were young, leaving your for dead. So, you’re going to need to eat everything in sight until you find the shark killer (who is presumably the man in the trailer). Below, you can read more about the game:

Become a MANEATER – Play as a giant Bull Shark and terrorize the coastal waterways. Tear swimmers and divers limb from limb, give the humans a reason to fear you.

– Play as a giant Bull Shark and terrorize the coastal waterways. Tear swimmers and divers limb from limb, give the humans a reason to fear you. Explore a massive open world – Immerse yourself in a a living, breathing world full of threats, and rewards. Explore sunken wrecks, lurk in swamps, or just cruise the open ocean looking for whales to feed on.

– Immerse yourself in a a living, breathing world full of threats, and rewards. Explore sunken wrecks, lurk in swamps, or just cruise the open ocean looking for whales to feed on. A Tale of Revenge – Experience a compelling tale of revenge centered around a human who slaughtered your mother and left you for dead. The ocean isn’t big enough for both of you ….

– Experience a compelling tale of revenge centered around a human who slaughtered your mother and left you for dead. The ocean isn’t big enough for both of you …. Deep Stats and Role Playing – Role-play and customize your shark with a variety of stat driven systems. Evolve different parts of your body to improve how they function, or pump up your ferocity to enter brief feeding frenzies.

– Role-play and customize your shark with a variety of stat driven systems. Evolve different parts of your body to improve how they function, or pump up your ferocity to enter brief feeding frenzies. Experienced Team – From the minds behind Depth and Killing Floor, our goal as an early access game is to push the feeling of playing as a shark to new heights, developing a strictly single-player experience that will challenge and engage the player from start to finish. Gritty, visceral, heart-pounding action games are our calling.

At the moment of publishing there's been no word of a release date or platforms beyond PC, but this one has been cooking up for little bit now, so expect to hear more soon.