Marathon Leak Teases Pre-Orders May Go Live Very Soon

Bungie is best known for its iconic sci-fi shooters Destiny, Destiny 2, and the early days of Halo, but these aren’t the only shooters developed by the legendary studio. One of Bungie’s earliest games was Marathon. This would be the studio’s first foray into first-person shooters before being enlisted by Microsoft to work on Halo: Combat Evolved. Many thought Marathon was forgotten, but Bungie has announced they are working on Marathon once more and bringing it to modern consoles. However, a recent leak may have just revealed huge information about the upcoming title.

Marathon is being remade by Bungie and is this time taking on the form of a sci-fi extraction shooter. Bungie revealed Marathon a year ago, and since then, its community has eagerly awaited more information. The new version of Marathon doesn’t yet have a release date, but the wait for that may be coming to an end soon according to various leaks.

A recent leak discovered Marathon cosmetics in the files after Destiny 2’s latest update with Marathon designs for the in-game Sparrow. While not much, many have begun speculating what these files mean and what is to come. The most popular theory is that Marathon pre-orders will soon go live.

With rumors about the upcoming PlayStation State of Play, many believe Marathon will be shown off during the State of Play, even announcing that pre-orders are available. Announcing pre-orders would also indicate a release date for Marathon will be revealed as well.

These are leaks, and one should remember it is not official news. Even if the files found in the Destiny 2 update are real, it does not indicate Marathon will be shown off during PlayStation’s State of Play, nor that pre-orders will open soon. The files could have easily been mixed into the Destiny 2 update, or be a placeholder for other things to come. Sadly, there is no way to know what Marathon’s timeline is until Bungie informs fans.

Marathon’s reboot looks to be very different from the original Marathon by Bungie. Near when the new version of the game was first announced, its game director, Christopher Barrett, spoke about the new game and what it was like to balance the development between those who recall Marathon fondly and those who’ll be experiencing it for the first time.

“It’s our aim to create something incredible both for players who are completely new to the Marathon world and for those that have been waiting years for more stories in the Marathon universe,” Barrett said. “You don’t need to know anything about Marathon to understand or play this game, but if you do, we’re making the experience with references and deep cuts you’ll recognize.”

Only time will tell whether PlayStation shows Marathon during the rumored upcoming State of Play. What we do know about Marathon is that when it releases, it’ll be available on the PlayStation 5 and PC with full cross-play and cross-saves supported between platforms.