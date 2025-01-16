New February PlayStation State of Play Leaked

The next PlayStation State of Play is apparently happening soon. Word of the next PlayStation State of Play from Sony comes the way of a source that goes by Nate the Hate. And this source has recently proven reliable, leaking that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be revealed today, January 16, which is exactly what happened. To this end, it is reasonable to think this new information on a new PlayStation State of Play is good. And to this end, it lines up with history.

According to the leaker, the next PlayStation State of Play is happening in February. When exactly in February, the leaker does not say. Fellow well known leaker, eXtas1s, also seems to hint as much.

Assuming this information is true, it’s not very surprising, as we have gotten PlayStation State of Plays in February in the past. That said, it is important to note this is being described as a State of Play, not a larger showcase. To this end, it won’t be very long nor brimming with major announcements.

Upcoming PlayStation 5 games from PlayStation Studios that could read their head during the presentation include Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, Marvel’s Wolverine, Marathon, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, Fairgame$, and Marvel’s Venom. Of course, there could also be third-party PS5 as well as indie PS5 games. Unfortunately, not only is a date not teased by the leaker, but there is no mention of any games in particular showing up.

All of that said, take this information with a grain of salt. While Nate the Hate just provided the biggest leak of the year so far, and has proven reliable at times in the past, he has also been off the mark plenty of times as well. Further, even if this information is accurate, it is subject to change. In fact, these type of events often move around considerably before they are officially announced as they rely on various partners all hitting deadlines, which of course doesn’t always happen, or at least happen smoothly.

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not commented on this PlayStation State of Play rumor. We do not suspect this will change, as it rarely comments on rumors, and has never commented on State of Play rumors specifically. However, if it bucks expectation and does provide a comment, we will update the story accordingly.

