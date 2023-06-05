Destiny 2 Adds New Prime Gaming and Marathon Freebies

As one of the biggest live service games, Destiny 2 is constantly adding new content to the game and partnering with various places to bring crossover promotions to players. In the latest This Week at Bungie, the developers highlighted several new things coming to Destiny 2, including a new selection of Prime Gaming gear and a crossover with Bungie's newly-announced Marathon reboot. On top of that, there are some new real-world items that will soon be available to anyone who's able to complete the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon before August 22.

Bungie's announcement of an extraction-based Marathon reboot was one of the surprises of the recent PlayStation Showcase. Now, the developer is bringing a small part of that game over to Destiny 2 in the form of a new emblem. It's available free of charge right now. All you need to do is redeem the code shared in the tweet below on Destiny 2's official site. As far as Prime Gaming rewards are concerned, the team is bringing four new cosmetics to the game with a new emote, Ghost Shell, Sparrow skin, and the Deep Ghost Projection. If you're subscribed to Prime Gaming, all you need to do is link your accounts and then claim the rewards.

Run, don't walk.



Enjoy a brand new in-game Emblem for Destiny 2, celebrating the announce of @MarathonTheGame.



🏃‍♂️ JND-HLR-L69

🔗 https://t.co/hlKNKRtgJt pic.twitter.com/tGQ0Mc2Dt9 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) June 1, 2023

The rewards aren't all digital, though. Arguably the best part of the TWAB update is the reveal of the new real-life rewards players can claim if they beat the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon before August 22. The best part of this drop is a clean-looking hoodie that'll run you $55 on the Bungie store. In addition, there are three pins that you can pick up for completing several achievements related to the dungeon. If you want everything, you're going to have to run up quite a bit of time in Destiny 2 and then spend over $100 to get all the physical goods.

Finally, Bungie is running its usual June charity event for the It Gets Better Project. Anyone can donate $10 to the organization and earn The Infinite Prismatic emblem while helping out a good cause. All in all, it's a nice collection of optional rewards that serve as a compliment to all of the in-game additions we've gotten in recent weeks like the new dungeon and fishing.