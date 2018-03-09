Mario Crashes Google Maps in New Update

We’re all still reeling from that epic Super Smash Bros. reveal during yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, but that doesn’t mean the Mario cameos stop there. Apparently the (now again) Plumber is taking his Kart and conquering the world … or at least Google Maps.

Do us a favour: Go to your Google Maps and give a little tap to the yellow question mark. Then, Nintendo fans, brace yourselves because it’s a-him, it’s-a Mario!

The new inclusion was inspired by Mario Day and Google is ready to celebrate! Mario Day, which takes place on March 10th (Mar10, heh heh) and Google Maps will be holding their own festivities all week long.

Here’s what Google had to say in their official press release:

“We know a true Mario fan when we see one. They hum the Super Mario Bros. background music on repeat, daydream about collecting gold coins and 1-UP mushrooms, and want nothing more than to traverse the Mushroom Kingdom with Luigi, Toad, and Yoshi to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser. To celebrate our favorite mustachioed plumber-turned-racer on his special day—MAR10 Day—we’ve collaborated with the team at Nintendo to let Mario accompany you on all of your driving adventures on Google Maps this week.

To get started, you’ll need to first update your app from Google Play or the App Store. Next, simply click on the yellow “?” icon found on the bottom right of your Google Maps app on Android or iOS. You’ll then see a prompt to enable Mario Time!”

What are some other ways you’re looking to celebrate everyone’s favourite mustachioed hero? Sound off with some of your most treasured Super Mario Bros. memories in the comment section below, let’s celebrate together!