More Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Courses May Have Leaked

Nintendo's plans for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC courses may have leaked once more with new datamined assets potentially revealing what Mario Kart tracks will be coming to the game in future DLC waves. This latest leak consists of snippets of music found within the game's files, music that correlates to different courses from the past Mario Kart games the Booster Course Pass is pulling from. Not every future DLC course is known, but if the leak holds up, players may have a very good idea of what'll make up the majority of the remaining DLC.

The leak in question has been credited to recordreader with the leaked music clips compiled in the video below. A total of 15 different bits of music were included in the future which, if you're keeping up with the waves of DLC included in the Booster Course Pass, would put us out far beyond the next immediate wave of DLC, assuming this leak is indeed an indication of what's to come.

As Mario Kart fans listened to the tracks and considered info from past games in tandem with the file names, a rough list of future courses has been deciphered. That list can be seen below:

Leaked Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Courses

London Loop

Peach Gardens

Boo Lake/Broken Pier

Rock Rock Mountain

Berlin Byways

Waluigi Stadium/Wario Colosseum

Merry Mountain

Rainbow Road (3DS)

Amsterdam Drift

Singapore Speedway

Los Angeles Laps

Sunset Wilds

Bangkok Rush

Vancouver Velocity

Maple Treeway

The leaked courses hail from different Mario Kart games on platforms ranging from the Game Boy Advance to the mobile game Mario Kart Tour, but based on some of the past leaks we've seen, we already knew that'd be the case. Placeholders for future Cups were datamined from the game's files following the release of the first wave of DLC, and while they didn't show the names of the courses that'd be dropped in Wave 2 and future waves, they did mention what platforms the courses would come from.

This isn't an exhaustive list of courses releasing as part of the Booster Course Pass nor is it a verified one, but don't be surprised if we see these courses confirmed at a later date by Nintendo.