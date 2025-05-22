Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Gets New Update, Patch Notes Released

More than eight years after its release, Nintendo continues to release new updates for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The Nintendo Switch game has now been updated to version 3.0.5, so players might want to run an update on the game if the system did not do so automatically. It should come as little surprise at this point that the update isn’t anything too substantial. Instead, Nintendo has resolved an issue related to ghost data for one of the game’s specific courses. Still, for fans that encountered this issue, it’s nice that a resolution has been offered. Patch notes from Nintendo’s official website can be found below.

Latest update Ver. 3.0.5 (Released May 21, 2025)

General

Fixed issue where, when player creates ghost data for “3DS Music Park” after fulfilling particular conditions for the Time Trials, the data could not be uploaded.

mario kart 8 deluxe got a bunch of dlc over the years, but the new update focuses on fixing bugs

With Mario Kart World set to arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 in two weeks, fans shouldn’t expect to see many other updates released for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. We can likely expect to see occasional updates like this one, squashing minor bugs and making sure that the overall experience runs as smoothly as possible. That’s not terribly exciting, but it’s nice that Nintendo hasn’t completely abandoned the game. After all, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has a massive player base, and not everyone is going to be able to upgrade to the next game and system right away.

It’s hard to believe Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been out since 2017. The game launched shortly after the original Switch, and continues to sell incredibly well on the system. Fans spent years begging for a new game in the series, and while it never happened on Switch, the game has seen a lot of downloadable content offered, in the form of new and returning courses, as well as additional racers to choose from. Right now, it remains the definitive game in the series, far surpassing any other Mario Kart in terms of the amount of content offered and in popularity.

It remains to be seen whether Mario Kart World can manage to find anywhere near the same level of success as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. To date, the Nintendo Switch game has sold more than 67 million copies. Even with major interest in the follow-up, it will likely be a long time before Mario Kart World can even come close to those numbers. Still, Nintendo has positioned the follow-up as the major launch title for Switch 2, and there’s even a console option with the game bundled alongside it. Chances are, a lot of people will be playing the game next month, and over the coming years.

Are you still regularly playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Do you plan on checking out Mario Kart World next month? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!