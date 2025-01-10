Mario Kart 9 Release Date Reportedly Revealed

According to a new report, Mario Kart 9 is set to be a Nintendo Switch 2 launch game. There is no official release date for the Nintendo Switch 2. In fact, Nintendo has yet to even officially reveal the next Nintendo console, though that is heavily rumored to change this month. While there have been plenty of rumors and leaks about the Nintendo Switch 2, there actually hasn’t been much of anything about a new Mario Kart game, which seems odd if it is going to be a Nintendo Switch 2 launch game. That is exactly what a new report claims though.

The report comes the way of an anonymous and notorious leaker called Average Lucia Fanatic. The reason this Nintendo Switch 2 report has garnered attention is because the leaker in question has proven reliable in the recent past, leaking the PS5 Pro and salient details about and surrounding the machine. They also leaked the Nintendo Alarmo before it was announced.

According to the leaker, the Nintendo Switch 2 release date is March 3. This is the same release date the current Nintendo Switch boasts. Where Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was not available at the release of the Nintendo Switch, not coming until the following month on April 28, Mario Kart 9 will be, supposedly. In other words, it’s being reported by the leaker that the Mario Kart 9 release date is March 3, 2025.

Based on the new report, Mario Kart 9 is set to be the major Nintendo Switch 2 launch game alongside the likes of Red Dead Redemption. Some have speculated that a new (and rumored) 3D Mario would be the launch game and Mario Kart 9 would come after release like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe did, and this may happen, but based on this new report the plan is actually the reverse.

All of that said, of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. None of this is official information, and while the source has proven reputable in the recent past, they do not have an extensive past of reliability.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not not commented on this new Mario Kart 9 report in any capacity. Considering they haven’t commented on any other previous Mario Kart 9 tidbit, we do not suspect the situation will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.