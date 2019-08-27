Mario Kart Tour Release Date Revealed

Mario Kart Tour, the latest mobile game to come from Nintendo, officially has a release date. The Mario Kart-branded racing mobile game, which will feature courses based at least in part on real cities, is set to release on September 25th for for iOS and Android devices. It’s unclear what exactly will be included at release, or if it differs in any real way from the beta earlier this year.

When details from the beta came out in May, folks were somewhat disappointed by the monetization systems in place within Mario Kart Tour. Again, there may have been changes made since then, but the beta included microtransactions with gacha elements to roll for everything from new drivers to gliders. Basically, players paid real money to buy in-game currency, which then was used to pay for the chance to earn items.

Here’s how Nintendo describes the new mobile game in its product description:

“Mario and friends go global in this new Mario Kart as they race around courses inspired by real-world cities in addition to classic Mario Kart courses! These destinations will be featured in tours that rotate every two weeks! In addition to courses based on iconic locales, some of your favorite Mario Kart characters will get variations that incorporate the local flavor of cities featured in the game!”

What do you think about what you've seen of Mario Kart Tour so far? Are you interested in checking it out, or are you hesitant to pick up yet another microtransactions-fueled mobile game?

Mario Kart Tour is set to release for iOS and Android on September 25th as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.