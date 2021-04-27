Mario Kart Tour Announces Bowser vs. Donkey Kong Event

✖

Next month, Mario Kart Tour players will have a chance to participate in an all-new tour featuring Bowser and Donkey Kong! Starting on May 4th, players will select from one of two teams: Team Bowser or Team Donkey Kong. All of the game's racers have been split between the two, and players will compete to collect the highest number of their team's respective tokens. Players will also receive a free gift in the form of their team's captain driver as a racer in the game. No matter which side comes out on top in the contest, players will get a limited badge, rubies, and coins.

To promote the event, Mario Kart Tour is giving players a chance to score extra coins by retweeting trailers. Through May 2nd, players that retweet their team's video will receive coins that match the number of retweets (up to 10,000). The Donkey Kong trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

A retweet campaign for the #MarioKartTour Bowser vs. Donkey Kong Tour is here! Retweet this video if you're #TeamDonkeyKong. Players will get coins equal to the total number of retweets! (Total of English and Japanese tweets for both teams. Max coins: 10,000. Until May 2.) pic.twitter.com/BPZvfGopI1 — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) April 26, 2021

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in the contest! The Team Rally should give players a nice reason to keep coming back, as both sides work to bring down the other. Bowser's team consists mostly of villains from the greater Mario series, while DK's team predominantly features heroes.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Mario Kart Tour has now surpassed 200 million downloads since its release in 2019, as well as $200 million in player spending. The racing game has been Nintendo's second-biggest hit on mobile, behind Fire Emblem Heroes. Events like the Bowser vs. Donkey Kong Tour have kept players invested in the game. It will be interesting to see if Mario Kart Tour can continue to find this level of success!

Mario Kart Tour is currently available on iOS and Android devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been playing Mario Kart Tour? Are you excited for Mario Kart Tour's latest event? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!