Mario Kart Report Gives Update on Next Release

A new Mario Kart report has given an update on the next release from the series. As you may know, a new Nintendo Direct is happening tomorrow, and the expectation, based on reporting and the time of year, is that it will be the year’s biggest Nintendo Direct. Consquently, rumors and leaks have flooded the Internet ahead of the showcase. Among rumors of what will be revealed and what upcoming games will get release dates, there is a report about Mario Kart World.

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Mario Kart World came out last year at the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, and it’s not quite had the same impact culturally and commerically as its predecessor, Mario Kart 8, did. This could change over time with post-launch support, but don’t expect to see any DLC for the game anytime soon. According to well-known Nintendo insider Nate the Hate, Mario Kart World DLC will not be revealed tomorrow at the Nintendo Direct, which in turn suggests its release is not near. In fact, it seemingly suggests there will be no Mario Kart World DLC release at all this year.

“I’m not expecting to see Mario Kart World DLC […] even though it’s been one year since it released,” said Nate the Hate.

For those who do not know, Nate the Hate is the most prolific Nintendo insider with a very good and extensive track record. In other words, while this is not official information, there is no reason to doubt it.

Mario Kart World’s post-launch support so far has been slow and uneventful, providing yet another example that Nintendo hasn’t figured out the live-service model; whether this is deliberate or not is open for interpretation. And for what it is worth, while Mario Kart 8 had a long run of post-launch support, it was also slow, so this is not new.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information. Nintendo obviously has not commented on the intel nor the speculation it has created. There are multiple reasons contributing to why we do not expect this to change; however, if it does, the story will be updated accordingly.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.