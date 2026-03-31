Mario Kart World Just Added a Game Mode From Double Dash in New Update

Nintendo has added a game mode from Mario Kart: Double Dash in its latest update for Mario Kart World. Since its arrival on Switch 2 this past year, Nintendo has continued to iterate and refine the latest Mario Kart game in some smaller ways. What hasn’t really been seen, however, are new content drops that expand on what’s available in MK World. Now, that has finally changed thanks to a new update that has been pushed out.

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Downloadable now, update version 1.0.6 for Mario Kart World is one of the most important that Nintendo has released so far. The patch most notably adds Bob-Omb Blast as a new game variant to Battle mode. Bob-Omb Blast first made its debut in Mario Kart: Double Dash and would later return in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The fan-favorite mode is arguably the most chaotic Battle mode game type in Mario Kart history, so its arrival in World is quite an exciting one.

Other than this major addition, Nintendo has continued to fine-tune Mario Kart World in other ways. This not only includes various bug fixes, but plenty of tweaks have been made to items in the game. The Bullet Bill and Boomerang have received the most noteworthy adjustments, while various interactions with objects in the environment have been retooled as well.

To get a look at everything that has been done to Mario Kart World with this new update, you can find the full patch notes below.

General

Added Bob-omb Blast as a Battle mode. You can have up to 10 Bob-ombs on hand at a time. The distance Bob-ombs can be thrown depends on how long you hold the L Button.

Adjusted the performance of Bullet Bill. Increased their range of lateral movement. It is now easier to follow a shortcut route immediately after using Bullet Bill. Increased Bullet Bill’s speed on parts of the Bowser’s Castle, Starview Peak, and Rainbow Road courses.

Adjusted the performance of the boomerang. Reduced the boomerang’s range. Reduced the number of consecutive throws allowed.

Adjusted the probability of items that can be obtained from item boxes during races.

Adjusted the invincibility time after spinning or crashing during a race so that it varies depending on the character and vehicle. The heavier the weight, the longer the invincibility time.

Made it so that you won’t get crushed by things, such as Thwomps, while spinning or crashing.

It is now possible to be hit by lightning and Spiny Shells immediately after being crushed by things, such as Thwomps.

Made it so that things like Bob-ombs and Bananas don’t bounce on top of the vines of Ivy Piranha Plants.

When playing Single Player or 1p during Online Play and Wireless Play, up to two warnings will be displayed when items like Red Shells or Spiny Shells come from behind.

Shortened the time until the roulette stops to determine the course in Online Play and Wireless Play.

Fixed Issues