Mario Party 1 and 2 Now Available on Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers can now check out Mario Party and Mario Party 2. The two Nintendo 64 games have been officially added to the Nintendo Switch app. While Mario Party 2 was made available on the Virtual Console on Wii and Wii U, the original Mario Party has not been offered on another Nintendo system since making its debut. The game's addition should be very exciting news for those that never owned an N64, and those that have been hoping to revisit the original!

In addition to these two N64 games, Expansion Pack subscribers can also check out new profile icons based on the Nintendo 64 platform. Nintendo has revealed designs based on several N64 games, including Super Mario 64, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, and The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask. Nintendo's Tweet announcing the new icons can be found below.

Following tonight's releases, the Nintendo 64 app now offers a total of 21 games that originally released on the system. Nintendo has big plans to support the app in the coming months, with a number of additional games. The company has not revealed whether a game will be released for the app in December, but GoldenEye 007 is a strong possibility. The game's return was announced, but no release window has been provided. Nintendo has announced several games for 2023, including Pokemon Stadium, Pokemon Stadium 2, Mario Party 3, and 1080 Snowboarding.



Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pack caused quite a bit of controversy when it was first revealed. Many Nintendo fans were not happy with the Expansion Pack's price point, and what it included. Over the last year, the company has supported the service with a steady stream of retro releases. Nintendo has also made some DLC free to those that have the service, including content for Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It's hard to say whether the service has started to win fans over, but the steady stream of content has been nice to see!

