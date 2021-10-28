Mario Party Superstars Adds Huge Improvement to Online Play

Mario Party Superstars is set to release on Nintendo Switch tomorrow, and the game will combine old-school content with a number of new features. Like Super Mario Party, the new game will offer full online play, but Superstars takes it a step further with a welcome change. Now, when a player is accidentally disconnected, the game will automatically swap in a CPU player. If the disconnected player is able to make it back, they can rejoin the group on the next turn. Players also have the option of saving the online game and returning to it later. This should make online play much more user friendly!

The new online feature was revealed in a video from GameXplain, and can be found embedded below. The video also reveals that lag in online play is extremely minimal.

When Super Mario Party first launched back in 2018, the game did not offer online play at all. Instead, the feature was added earlier this year, in a surprise update more than two years after the game’s release. Mario Party Superstars will offer the ability to play online right out of the gate, and it sounds like the game’s improvements will make for an even better experience. This new way of addressing players that drop out of the game should be a big benefit to everyone playing!

Announced at E3 2021, Mario Party Superstars features boards from the original three Nintendo 64 games, as well as a plethora of mini games spanning the series. This focus on retro content just might bring in lapsed players that haven’t checked out more recent entries, and the online improvements could help older fans enjoy the game together. Super Mario Party is one of the best-selling games on Nintendo Switch, so it will be interesting to see whether Mario Party Superstars can meet or exceed those figures.

Mario Party Superstars will release October 29th, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out our previous coverage of the game, including our review, right here.

Do you plan on picking up Mario Party Superstars when it releases this week? What do you think of this new online feature? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!