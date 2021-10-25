Mario Party Superstars Leaks Online Ahead of Release

Mario Party Superstars is set to release later this week on Nintendo Switch, but some players have gotten to check out the game a bit early. According to Video Games Chronicle, ROMs of the game have made their way online, allowing players to download Mario Party Superstars to their PC without paying for the game. This is the second major Nintendo release to leak online early, after a similar situation occurred with Metroid Dread. It’s unclear whether Nintendo will be taking steps to shut down sites that are offering the game, but it’s a safe bet the company isn’t happy about the situation.

ROMs of games that are readily available (or in Mario Party‘s case, will be soon), are harmful to the video game industry. Those downloads take money away from development teams and publishers, and will likely result in diminished sales. Sales data is often used as a way of gauging public interest in a game or series. In the case of Metroid Dread, many fans were understandably upset by the leak, as the series has never been a major seller for Nintendo. If Metroid Dread‘s sales are on the weaker side, Nintendo might reconsider making more Metroid games in the future.

Historically speaking, the Mario Party series has been a much better performer for Nintendo. As of August, Super Mario Party had sold more than 15 million copies on Nintendo Switch, making it one of the top 10 sellers on the system. It’s a safe bet that these ROMs won’t stop Mario Party Superstars from selling on Switch, but it will still likely prove disheartening for the developers that worked hard on the game, and everyone else involved in its production. It’s unclear which sites are currently hosting the game, but Nintendo’s track record of targeting piracy sites could lead to legal action.

Mario Party Superstars will release October 29th, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on picking up Mario Party Superstars when it releases this week? Are you disappointed that the game leaked online?