Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Donkey Kong DLC Now Available for Season Pass Owners

The long-awaited Donkey Kong Adventure DLC for Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle doesn’t officially launch until tomorrow, but you own the game’s season pass, you can update your software and start playing your new story content right this very moment! Check out a trailer for the Donkey Kong Adventure DLC above.

As you can see, this isn’t simply a new themed area or an extra character. We’re getting an entirely new story chapter jam-packed with new content. While our original journey took place in various locales around this alternate version of the Mushroom Kingdom, now we head to DK country to explore four brand new zones: Lagoon, Reef, Jungle, and mysterious, yet-to-be-revealed area that has piqued our curiosity!

For those of you who now count yourselves among the Kingdom Battle veterans (my brothers and sisters), you’ll be happy to know that you’ll have access to two brand new characters, with new attacks and abilities, and an upgrade Rabbid Peach, who also has new weapons and sub-weapons to learn and use!

As for Donkey Kong, his weapon of choice is the “Bwananarang,” which is basically a giant banana boomerang capable of striking multiple enemies in a single throw. Rabbid Cranky will be another short-range powerhouse to add to your roster, as his “Boombow” is capable of wrecking pretty much any enemy or obstacle that stands in a wide range directly around him. Both DK and Rabbid Cranky will boast their own sub-weapons, abilities, and skill trees as well.

For those of you who fell in love with Kingdom Battle’s original soundtrack and compositions, you’ll be ecstatic to know that Grant Kirkhope has returned to score the DLC adventure as well. “Grant, apart from being a great composer, was also in charge for the music of Donkey Kong 64,” said Ubisoft Milan Creative Director Davide Soliani. “We tried to find new sources of musical inspiration for the story while simultaneously staying true to the themes from the Donkey Kong universe that players already love.”

All of these elements come together to offer new players and returning vets another hilarious and whimsical adventure. This is sure to become one of the most celebrated DLC expansions of the year, especially for the Nintendo faithful and fans of strategy games generally.

If you’ve yet to play this beautiful, beautiful game, you can read our original review right here. The Gold Edition is currently available on the Nintendo Switch eShop, and offers a quick way to access the original game as well as all of the following DLC content. Enjoy!