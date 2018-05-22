Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: Donkey Kong DLC Gameplay Trailer Revealed

If you were pleasantly surprised by Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, you’re not alone. It’s one of our favorite Nintendo Switch games to-date (review here), and today, Ubisoft revealed a brand new gameplay trailer for the upcoming Donkey Kong DLC which lands in June. Check out the trailer above!

This is a dream come true for people like me who devoured every minute of the original Kingdom Battle adventure. We’re hearing from Ubisoft that this DLC could provide up to 10 hours of additional content for players, and as you can see from the trailer, we’re getting a fully-realized new area, complete with unique themes, four new zones, new enemies, and of course, new characters.

Donkey Kong and Rabbid Cranky are joining your growing roster of colorful combatants, and each will come with their own unique weapons and traits. Donkey Kong will shake up the flow of battle in a huge way, since he has the ability to pick up and throw anything on the map; even cover blocks! Even Rabbid Peach is getting new gear to tinker with. Below we’d like to share more about each character’s abilities and weapons, courtesy of Ubisoft’s official update:



“[Donkey Kong] comes equipped with the Bwananarang as a primary attack, capable of hitting multiple enemies in a single toss, as well as his trademark DK ground pound, which can do serious damage to enemies in close range. Naturally, his two abilities are tied to his primary and secondary attacks. Similar to Mario’s Hero Sight or Luigi’s Steely Stare, Hairy Eye makes DK target and attack any enemy that moves within range of his Bwananarang. Meanwhile, Magnet Groove gets DK to bust out his bongos to lure enemies in closer for a ground pound, or out from of cover so he can get a clear shot.

“Rabbid Cranky might not look like much, wearing your grandpa’s favorite sweater and brandishing his cane cantankerously, but his attacks and skills are a force to be reckoned with. In fact, that’s no ordinary cane he’s holding; it’s the Boombow, and it packs a serious punch as a close-range, wide-spread weapon. What it lacks in distance is made up for by Rabbid Cranky’s Barrel Bolt, which can lob a single shot into a general area at distance, and even over cover, to damage multiple enemies thanks to its Area of Damage bonus. Still, you won’t have to get Rabbid Cranky close to enemies to give his attacks the most impact.

“His Long Story skill puts enemies within range to sleep, allowing him to get the jump on them. Likewise, if an enemy tries to get the drop on him and they’re in range, Rabbid Cranky’s Stink Eye skill will give them a blast of the Boombow on the way to their destination.

“Lastly, Rabbid Cranky comes with a completely unique ability – any time he performs a team jump in range of an enemy, he can rain down Boombow blasts from above.

The update doesn’t go into detail about Rabbid Peach’s new gear, so you’ll just have to check it out for yourself. We heard that there’s even an undisclosed, secret new zone that players will discover as well! For more information on the Donkey Kong DLC, including additional details about the new enemies and environments, you can check out the update post here.

In the meantime, do yourself a huge favor and pick up Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle on your Switch. It’s one of the most inspired and creative strategy games you’ll ever play.