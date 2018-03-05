Get Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle On Nintendo Switch For Half Price

Last year, Ubisoft and Nintendo teamed up to bring the awesome all-ages strategy game Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle to the Nintendo Switch, introducing a highly effective crossover that turned out to be one of the better games for the platform last year. But in case you missed out, Best Buy has a great deal going on right now.

You can stop on the retailer’s official website and purchase the hit Nintendo Switch game for the low price of $29.99 – that’s half off of its usual price. (And it’s even less for devoted Gamers Club members, down to $23.99!) On top of that, you can either order the game for delivery, or set it for a store pick-up, in case you don’t feel like waiting to get your battling on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sale will be going on through this Saturday (or while supplies last). Here’s the full breakdown of features, just in case you missed out on what it has to offer:

“Worlds collide in Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle!



The Mushroom Kingdom has been torn apart by a mysterious vortex, transporting the chaotic Rabbids into this once-peaceful land. To restore order, Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi must team up with a whole new crew made up of four Rabbids heroes! Together, they will battle with weapons through four worlds filled with combat, puzzles, and unpredictable enemies.



Developed exclusively for the Nintendo Switch system, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is the best of the Mario and Rabbids franchises, combining all that you love about Mario’s iconic universe with the side-splitting antics of the Rabbids.

Features

Winner of over 50 E3 awards and nominations, including Best Strategy Game

Mario and Rabbids universes collide in this new adventure, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch system!

Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi join forces with four Rabbids heroes, each with their own unique personality.

Choose to play solo or co-op in this turn-based combat adventure, or put your skills to the test in local versus mode.

Battle with an arsenal of weapons through four new worlds filled with enemies, puzzles, and humorous fun!”

Our Take: This is an absolutely unbeatable price for one of last year’s most surprising games, especially if you’re a fan of strategy or Mario (or both) in general. If you haven’t already added it to your game library, here’s a prime opportunity.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.