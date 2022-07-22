Mario Strikers: Battle League First Update Live With Patch Notes

The first Mario Strikers: Battle League update is live on Nintendo Switch alongside patch notes. As you may know, the update adds both Daisy and Shy Guy as playable characters, alongside the new Desert Ruin stadium and Knight gear set. There's more than new content though. There are also a couple of new features, plus a variety of fixes and improvements to the Nintendo Switch game. How do we know all of this? Because the patch notes reveal as much.

While we know everything the update does, what we don't know is what the file size of the update is, which means the only insight we can offer about how long it may take to download is note that new content usually takes up a lot of space compared to just bug fixes, new features, and game adjustments.

Below, you can check out the patch notes for yourself, in their entirety, courtesy of Nintendo:

Additional Content

Added "Daisy" as a playable character.

Added "Shy Guy" as a playable character.

Added the "Desert Ruin" stadium.

Added the "Knight" gear set.

Added Features

Increased how many items can be displayed in the Notifications ticker in Strikers Club.

When choosing "Random" on the Character Selection screen, the geared version of the Character will be selected (if one exists).

General

Reduced the probability of scoring on a weak shot from far away.

Reduced the probability of Stars appearing when you are losing by a 1 or 2 point difference.

Revised the CPU behavior and opposing team composition in Cup Battles.

Added visible trail to the ball when it's not in active possession, making it easier to see.

Made player numbers easier to see when playing online.

Fixed an issue when playing as Waluigi and using a hyper strike in which the ball could hit a goal post and not go in.

Made several other adjustments to game balance and fixed several other issues to improve the gameplay experience.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is available via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. It remains to be seen how many more updates like this it will get. So far, Nintendo hasn't committed to any more new content, but many are expecting a few more characters and stadiums before post-launch support ends.