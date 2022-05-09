Mario Strikers: Battle League Roster Revealed

Mario Strikers: Battle League is set to release next month, and Nintendo has now revealed a list of the 10 playable characters that will appear. The Nintendo Switch sports game will see Mario, Luigi, Peach, Donkey Kong, Bowser, Wario, Waluigi, Rosalina, Toad, and Yoshi at launch. At this time, it’s unclear if there will be more players unlocked over time, or if we’ll see more additions through post-launch content. The previous game in the series, 2007’s Mario Strikers Charged, offered 12 captains and eight sidekick characters to choose from. Hopefully, that means we’ll see more added over time!

The playable characters in Battle League were revealed in new character art shared by the Nintendo UK Twitter account. Some of that character art can be found in the Tweets embedded below.

In the replies to the Tweet above, many fans have noted the absence of Daisy, and many other Mario Strikers vets. It’s hard to imagine favorites like Daisy and Bowser Jr. won’t return in some form, but fans will just have to keep their fingers crossed until the game’s release. Thankfully, that release date isn’t too far away, and fans will be able to find out soon what Battle League will have to offer.

There’s a lot of anticipation ahead of the game’s release! Mario Strikers: Battle League is the next title from Next Level Games, the studio responsible for the highly-successful Luigi’s Mansion 3. It’s also the first Mario Strikers game in 15 years. Next Level Games developed the first two games in the series, so it’s safe to say that the studio knows what fans have come to expect. Hopefully, Mario Strikers: Battle League will capture the fun of the first two games, while also giving fans something new and exciting to enjoy!

Mario Strikers: Battle League will release June 10th, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Mario Strikers: Battle League? What do you think of the game’s current roster? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!