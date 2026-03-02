Two Major Upcoming PC Games Confirmed as Steam Deck Verified

Not one, but two major upcoming PC games have been confirmed as Steam Deck Verified. What it means for a game to be Verified on Steam Deck means Valve has tested the game on the handheld and can confirm that not only it works from start to finish, but works well with no user configuration required.

Many PC games never get Steam Deck Verification, at least not in a timely manner. To this end, it’s not overly common for a PC game to launch with Steam Deck Verification, as evidenced by the first huge release of the year not being Steam Deck Verified at launch. Because of this, both of these releases are noteworthy for owners of the premium Valve handheld.

Slay the Spire 2

Slay the Spire 2 is set to release on PC via Steam Early Access on March 5. According to developer MegaCrit, the intention is for the game to have the Verified badge at launch, however, the developer notes that even if for some reason this does not happen, the game is fully playable on the handheld and works great on it. And the studio knows this because they have been playing the game on their Steam Decks.

As for the game itself, it is a roguelike deck-building game and a sequel to 2019’s Slay the Spire. For those that do not know, Slay the Spire was a breakout indie hit in 2019, selling millions of copies. Coupling this, it has an 89 on Metacritic and a 97% approval rating on Steam after nearly 73,000 user reviews. As a result, it has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” Steam User Review score, the highest a PC game can earn on the platform.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection is set to release on Steam on March 12, and ahead of this its Steam page already lists it as Steam Deck Verified.

As for the game, it is an RPG, a spin-off in the Monster Hunter series, and a sequel to 2016’s Monster Hunter Stories and 2021’s Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. For context, the first game, which was a 3DS exclusive at the time, has a 79 on Metacritic, while the sequel has an 82. In other words, there is reason to be expect this game to score in the high 70s to low 80s.

