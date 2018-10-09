‘Mark of the Ninja: Remastered’ Gets an Official Release Date

Earlier this year, Klei Entertainment announced that its Xbox 360 cult classic Mark of the Ninja would be getting the "remastered" treatment, first announced for Nintendo Switch and then confirmed for other platforms. Now, we know just when this Ninja will be striking.

The indie publisher confirmed today that it will release Remastered for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Steam starting on October 9, with "beautifully updated" graphics that take advantage of the 4K format, as well as a "full audio remaster" and, of course, that sweet, sweet stealth gameplay that made the original game such a hit. You can check out the launch trailer above.

Here are the game's full technical features, so you have a pretty good idea of what you're in for:

ENHANCED VISUALS

The original in-game art was compressed to 720p, despite the source material being originally drawn at a much higher resolution. In the remaster we've re-exported everything in high definition up to full 4K resolution.

INCLUDES SPECIAL ADDITION DLC

Adds Dosan's tale. Play as a young Dosan, get new unique items, an additional story level and unlocked developer commentary nodes throughout the original game.

CHARACTER & BACKGROUND ENHANCEMENTS

Characters have been re-exported from the original vector graphics and all backgrounds have dramatically increased resolution. The remastered visuals allow for never before seen detail and overall reduced banding and other artifacts, even when playing on standard 1080p monitors and devices.

REMASTERED CINEMATICS

All scenes exported at 4K resolution, polished and most scenes have been reanimated for additional detail.

5.1 SURROUND

All new 5.1 surround mix for the entire game. In-game audio uses new high quality compression and the cinematic audio is completely redone to improve both fidelity and quality.

The game is set to sell for $19.99. However, those that purchased the game originally on Xbox 360 and Steam will be able to upgrade to Remastered at no additional charge, so that Xbox One and PC owners can enjoy it on the house. This includes the Special Edition content as well.

If you're a gamer that's all about ninja action (looking at you, Ninja Gaiden devotees), then there's no doubt Mark of the Ninja: Remastered will be your speed.