Mario Kart Fans Divided Over Huge Change to Donkey Kong Design

A new Mario Kart game has been revealed alongside the Nintendo Switch 2. Right now, the new Mario Kart game does not have a title, and like the Nintendo Switch 2, does not have a release date. Meanwhile, the first look at the first proper Mario Kart game since Mario Kart 8 is a teeny look at the game, only featuring a few seconds of footage. And there aren’t many salient details in that footage, however, we do see many racers in the brief look at the game, including Donkey Kong. And Donkey Kong looks different.

In the new Mario Kart game, Nintendo has changed the Donkey Kong design everyone is used to something that resembles his look in the recent Mario movie, which itself draws more from the classic design of Donkey Kong rather than the more modern counterpart everyone knows the character for.

At the moment, this is appears to be the only character with the more cartoony look as seen in the Mario movie. Some have suggested Mario looks a bit more like his movie counterpart as well, but if he does, the changes are less definitive whereas the change to Donkey Kong is very noticeable.

As you would expect, Nintendo fans are divided about the change. Many Nintendo fans did not like the look of Donkey Kong in the Mario movie, and they don’t like the change here either.

“What the hell happened to Donkey Kong between Mario Kart 8 and Mario Kart 9,” writes one fan of the change. “For the record Donkey Kong in Mario Kart 9 looks ridiculous and they need to go back to the 90’s Rare design immediately,” adds another fan.

A third fan further adds: “They ruined Donkey Kong for the new Mario Kart like wtf like I never liked him but the new design is awful.”

Why Nintendo has decided to change the Donkey Kong design, we don’t know, but it could be indicative of an overall art style change. However, everything else shown looks just like Mario Kart 8, but slightly upgraded. It’s just Donkey Kong that looks different.

