Marvel Champions Announces X-23 as Next Playable Hero

Marvel Champions is bringing in X-23 as its next playable hero. Today, Fantasy Flight Games announced plans to release an X-23 Hero Deck for its Marvel Champions card game. Similar to other Hero Deck, X-23's Hero Deck comes with a pre-made deck made up of unique cards for X-23 and more generalized cards that can be used in any hero deck. X-23's pre-built deck comes with Aggression cards, while her specialized cards focus on her being able to ready herself whenever she takes damage, potentially allowing her to attack multiple times per turn. Many of X-23's cards synergize with Honey Badger, who appears as an Ally card in X-23's deck and triggers X-23's ability to ready outside of the normal turn order.

Marvel Champions: The Card Game is a living card game in which players use a deck based around a specific hero and work with other heroes to defeat supervillains and thwart their schemes. Each scenario has different rules and circumstances, and players can choose to either use a pre-built Hero Deck or make a custom deck that uses a specific hero's cards along with cards from one of four distinct aspects. The card game has focused exclusively on the X-Men over the last year, with two boxed sets and a plethora of Hero Decks supporting the characters. X-23 follows a cycle that includes Cable, Domino, Psylocke, and Angel as playable characters, with Cyclops, Jean Grey, Shadowcat, Colossus, Gambit, Rogue, Storm, and Wolverine all previously available.

Fantasy Flight Games is also working on releasing Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R., a new board game in which Marvel heroes work together to stop a global threat. The game seems to be a Marvel re-theme of Eldritch Horror, one of Fantasy Flight's popular horror games. The studio also recently announced a new Star Wars trading card game, which will be released in 2024.