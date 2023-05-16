Star Wars: Unlimited Card Game Reveals First Details

Fantasy Flight Games has revealed first details about its upcoming Star Wars trading card game. Earlier today, Fantasy Flight Games provided a first look at Star Wars Unlimited, its upcoming trading card game due out in 2024, along with details about Organized Play. The game will focus on players trying to destroy their opponent's base before they destroy yours. Players will be limited to one action per turn, which includes numerous options like playing cards, attacking, or activating abilities. Star Wars Unlimited will also include two distinct arenas of play – the ground arena and space arena – which means that players will have to attack and defend on multiple fronts.

Deckbuilding details were not revealed with this first look, but Fantasy Flight confirmed that decks would be built around a leader, a powerful unit that can be deployed and have abilities that can affect any unit. Two leader cards shown off during the game were Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.

Fantasy Flight Games also announced a robust plan for Organized Play, which includes both casual and competitive play. Fantasy Flight confirmed that players can earn "tournament points" for a chance to be invited to a Star Wars: Unlimited Galactic Championship event.

Notably, Fantasy Flight Games describes Star Wars: Unlimited as their biggest game to date and stressed that Organized Play was a part of the game's DNA since its inception. It appears that FFG is trying to learn from the mistakes made in Star Wars: Destiny, the studio's last attempt to make a Star Wars TCG.

Expect to hear more details about Star Wars Unlimited in the coming months. The game will be released in 2024 with plans to release three new sets of cards per year.