Marvel: Contest of Champions Features New Event With Challenges From Chadwick Boseman, Tom Holland

We’re just over a week away from the arrival of Avengers: Infinity War in theaters, and Marvel’s Games division is preparing in the best way possible, with a number of events tying in with the forthcoming blockbuster.
This includes the mobile fighting game Marvel: Contest of Champions, which has an event that features some superior starpower behind it.
Kabam has announced that the in-game Infinity War challenge enables you to call upon the power of Black Panther and Spider-Man as you take on some carefully curated teams.
But these aren’t just any generally assembled teams — they’re put together by stars from the Infinity War film. Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man) have assembled some special squads for the forthcoming event, Infinity Nightmare, which will kick off on May 2 in the game.
You’ll find the full details broken down below:
Chadwick and Tom’s Champion Challenge (April 19 – May 17)
- The talent behind Spider-Man and Black Panther’s masks have prepared Chadwick & Tom’s Champion Challenge for players. New and existing Summoners can now train up to become an Infinity Warrior – just in time for Marvel: Contest of Champions upcoming Event Quest,Infinity Nightmare beginning on May 2nd.
- Players can face Spider-Man and Black Panther’s personally-curated teams across four quests – all leading to a confrontation with the Mad Titan Thanos.
- Those who explore the entirety of Chadwick and Tom’s Champion Challenge will receive the rare “Infinity Warrior” title. The top 100 fastest players will also receive a “Legends” title, Legends points and a Tier 4 Class Catalyst Crystal.
So if you’re all about Infinity War, you won’t want to miss this challenge, especially if you’ve been wanting to give Thanos a good thwacking!
Here’s a quick reminder of what Contest of Champions is all about, if you need a reminder:
“Captain America vs. Iron Man! Hulk vs. Wolverine! Spider-Man vs. Deadpool! The greatest battles in Marvel history are in your hands! The greedy Elder of the Universe known as The Collector has summoned you to a brawl of epic proportions against a line-up of vile villains including Thanos, Kang the Conqueror, and many more! Experience the ultimate free-to-play fighting game on your mobile device…Marvel Contest of Champions!”
Marvel: Contest of Champions is available now for mobile devices.