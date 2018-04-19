Marvel: Contest of Champions Features New Event With Challenges From Chadwick Boseman, Tom Holland

We’re just over a week away from the arrival of Avengers: Infinity War in theaters, and Marvel’s Games division is preparing in the best way possible, with a number of events tying in with the forthcoming blockbuster.

This includes the mobile fighting game Marvel: Contest of Champions, which has an event that features some superior starpower behind it.

Kabam has announced that the in-game Infinity War challenge enables you to call upon the power of Black Panther and Spider-Man as you take on some carefully curated teams.

But these aren’t just any generally assembled teams — they’re put together by stars from the Infinity War film. Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man) have assembled some special squads for the forthcoming event, Infinity Nightmare, which will kick off on May 2 in the game.

You’ll find the full details broken down below:

Chadwick and Tom’s Champion Challenge (April 19 – May 17)

The talent behind Spider-Man and Black Panther’s masks have prepared Chadwick & Tom’s Champion Challenge for players. New and existing Summoners can now train up to become an Infinity Warrior – just in time for Marvel: Contest of Champions upcoming Event Quest,Infinity Nightmare beginning on May 2nd.

Players can face Spider-Man and Black Panther’s personally-curated teams across four quests – all leading to a confrontation with the Mad Titan Thanos.

Those who explore the entirety of Chadwick and Tom’s Champion Challenge will receive the rare “Infinity Warrior” title. The top 100 fastest players will also receive a “Legends” title, Legends points and a Tier 4 Class Catalyst Crystal.

So if you’re all about Infinity War, you won’t want to miss this challenge, especially if you’ve been wanting to give Thanos a good thwacking!

Here’s a quick reminder of what Contest of Champions is all about, if you need a reminder:

“Captain America vs. Iron Man! Hulk vs. Wolverine! Spider-Man vs. Deadpool! The greatest battles in Marvel history are in your hands! The greedy Elder of the Universe known as The Collector has summoned you to a brawl of epic proportions against a line-up of vile villains including Thanos, Kang the Conqueror, and many more! Experience the ultimate free-to-play fighting game on your mobile device…Marvel Contest of Champions!”

Marvel: Contest of Champions is available now for mobile devices.