Marvel: Crisis Protocol Reveals Ant-Man and Wasp

Two of Marvel's tiniest heroes are coming to Marvel: Crisis Protocol. Earlier this week, Atomic Mass Games revealed a first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp, a pair of two new miniatures that will be added to their tabletop skirmish game Marvel: Crisis Protocol later this year. Promo images for the pair show both characters in a miniaturized form, with Wasp standing on a piece of bent re-bar while Ant-Man is running up a small rock. These look to be Marvel: Crisis Protocol's smallest miniatures yet, although Atomic Mass Games also teased that the characters would have multiple miniatures to reflect their size-shifting abilities.

Shortly after the Ant-Man and Wasp miniatures were posted online, Atomic Mass Games also posted a screenshot of their new "Transform" rules, which explains how players can switch a character between multiple forms. Based on the screenshot (which is also shown below), it seems that Ant-Man, Wasp, and other transforming characters will have different superpowers and attacks depending on their form, but will have the same defense and Stamina stats. Transforming characters will also have special character cards with multiple lists of attacks and superpowers, depending on which form they take.

We'll note that the new Transform ruleset has big implications for Marvel: Crisis Protocol beyond just Ant-Man and Wasp. Not only does this provide rules for size-shifting characters (such as Giant-Man/Goliath or Yellowjacket), it might also be a way to bring in characters like the Sentry, whom Marvel: Crisis Protocol developers have mentioned as wanting to appear in the game.

No official release date has been announced for the Ant-Man and Wasp miniatures, but a leaked order sheet indicated an August release.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.