Marvel: Crisis Protocol Reveals Deadpool, Cable, and More

Marvel: Crisis Protocol has announced their next wave of X-Men miniatures, which will include Cable and Deadpool. This week, Atomic Mass Games teased the next set of Marvel: Crisis Protocol miniatures with a 2-minute teaser video. The trailer revealed that Deadpool, Bob, Agent of HYDRA, Cable, Domino, Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver, and Mister Sinister would all be coming to the game in upcoming character packs. The Deadpool miniature looks especially impressive, with three variant heads to choose from an optional sound FX, and a taco truck terrain piece. No release dates were given for the miniatures, but they'll likely come out in early 2021.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a skirmish miniatures game in which players pick teams of Marvel heroes and villains to fight against each other in different scenarios. Each character has its own abilities and "Threat" level, with some growing even more powerful as they take more damage. Over 60 characters will be released by the end of 2020, with a diverse collection of characters from every corner of the Marvel Universe. The X-Men are one of the more recent additions, with a first wave that includes Cyclops, Wolverine, Sabretooth, and Magneto coming out later this year. Players can also choose from characters from the Avengers, the Defenders, the Guardians of the Galaxy, or the Black Order when building their teams.

The maker of Marvel: Crisis Protocol, Atomic Mass Games, has had a busy November. Atomic Mass Games recently took over the design of three Star Wars miniatures games from its sister company Fantasy Flight Games, including X-Wing and Star Wars: Legion. The company also announced a first wave of Inhumans miniatures, featuring Black Bolt, Lockjaw, Crystal, and Medusa for Marvel: Crisis Protocol.

You can find out more information about Marvel: Crisis Protocol at Atomic Mass Games' website.