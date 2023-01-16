Marvel Game Adds Two More X-Men

Marvel: Crisis Protocol will add two more X-Men in the coming months. Today, Atomic Mass Games announced that Emma Frost and Psylocke will be coming to Marvel: Crisis Protocol in the next few months. Of particular note is that Emma Frost will have two miniatures, one with her standard form and one in her diamond form. Psylocke, meanwhile, is in her 1990s costume, wielding both a katana and a psychic blade. Of particular note is that Emma Frost will be the leader of a new Hellfire Club affiliation, which could mean that characters like Sebastian Shaw, Mastermind, or Selene could be coming to the game soon.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a miniatures skirmish game in which players control the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe while competing against another player. Players can use any configuration of heroes and villains, provided their team's total Threat Level is equal to or lower than the Threat Level of whatever scenario players choose to play through. Players usually build teams around a single affiliation, as some characters have Leadership abilities that are activated when a team of characters mostly belong to the same group.

Atomic Mass Games has already announced several prominent new Marvel characters for Marvel: Crisis Protocol in the coming months. Spider-Woman and Agent Venom will be coming soon, as will Beta Ray Bill and Ulik the Troll. Rhino was also added recently, adding more Spider-Foes to the skirmish game.

The Emma Frost and Psylocke Character Pack will be released for Marvel: Crisis Protocol in March 2023.