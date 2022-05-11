Marvel: Crisis Protocol Announces Heimdall and Skurge Additions

✖

Another Marvel: Crisis Protocol affiliation is receiving an upgrade. Earlier this week, Atomic Mass Games announced that Heimdall and Skurge would be coming to Marvel: Crisis Protocol in an upcoming Character Pack, due for release later this year. Heimdall and Skurge are both supporting characters to Thor, with Heimdall being a frequent ally of the God of Thunder, while Skurge is often a villain who aids Enchantress in her schemes. Both have also appeared in Marvel Studios' Thor movies, with Heimdall played by Idris Elba and Skurge played by Karl Urban in Thor: Ragnarok. You can take a look at both figures below.





Notably, the two characters mark the first additions to Marvel: Crisis Protocol's Asgardian affiliation since the release of the Angela & Enchantress Character Pack in early 2021. While this affiliation contains several powerhouses, such as Thor, Loki, and Hela, it's a smaller affiliation which gives players few options to build their rosters around. This marks the second time in recent weeks that Marvel: Crisis Protocol, following the announcement that Supergiant and Black Swan were coming to the game, providing the Black Order with their first additions in over a year.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a miniatures skirmish game in which players control the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe while competing against another player. Players can use any configuration of heroes and villains, provided their team's total Threat Level is equal to or lower than the Threat Level of whatever scenario players choose to play through. Players usually build teams around a single affiliation, as some characters have Leadership abilities that are activated when a team of characters mostly belong to the same group.

More information about Heimdall and Skurge will likely be announced next month as Atomic Mass Games is set to host its bi-annual Ministravaganza, which will feature announcements, panels, and hobby tips. Ministravaganza will take place June 9th to June 11th.